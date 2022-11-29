Generous shoppers in Burnham-On-Sea are being invited to donate to the UK’s biggest food drive this coming weekend as charities warn of an increasing need for food.

The 10th annual Tesco Food Collection, which takes place in every Tesco store from 1st-3rd December, comes as charities the Trussell Trust and FareShare expect to provide food to 1.2million people in the UK this winter.

During the collection, shoppers are being encouraged to donate long-life food items at their local Tesco store.

The donations will support food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network to provide emergency parcels to people in crisis and help FareShare supplement fresh food donations to thousands of frontline charities.

The items most needed by local food banks and charities will be highlighted in store, and shoppers at large stores will also be able to pick up pre-filled donation bags containing items that food banks and local charities have chosen. During the collection Tesco customers can also round up their bill at the till to make a small donation to the charities or donate Clubcard vouchers online, with Tesco matching their value.

Gene Joyner, CEO at FareShare South West, added: “Ten years on, the Tesco Food Collection has never been more important. The ongoing cost of living crisis has forced millions of people into food insecurity.”

“This event is crucial in helping to collect long-life food and we are immensely grateful to Tesco for their continued support which will help us to continue getting food where it is most needed. If you’re able to donate just one item at your local store, you’ll be helping to provide a meal for someone facing economic hardship this winter.”

Emma Revie, Chief Executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful to Tesco for the invaluable support that they have provided to food banks across the UK over the last decade, said. Tesco and its customers are the biggest single source of food donations for the Trussell Trust’s network of food banks but our partnership has also offered far more than just food.”

“Now, at a time when the food banks in Burnham-On-Sea is facing a tsunami of need created by the soaring cost of living, the support of Tesco and their customers is appreciated now more than ever before. We encourage anyone who is in a position to make a donation to visit the Tesco store in Burnham-On-Sea and take part in the Winter Collection. You’ll be helping to keep food banks open this winter.”