A unique fundraising evening is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea this Friday, December 2nd.

Pride-On-Sea are holding their first fundraising event, Drag Queen Bingo, this Friday from 7.30pm at The Lighthouse Pub in Burnham.

Pride-On-Sea is Burnham and Highbridge’s newly formed LGBTQIA+ group who are putting on a Pride event next summer.

A spokesperson says: “Pride-On-Sea are delighted to be able to announce that Miss Beaver, a Bristol based drag queen, will be hosting the event.”

“There are some excellent prizes on offer, which have been kindly donated by local businesses, as well as a cash game.”

“This promises to be a fun-filled evening where everyone is welcome to come along from 7.30pm, eyes down at 8pm. The cost is £5 per book of bingo cards.”

Andy from Pride-On-Sea adds: “Pride-On-Sea wants to thank all the wonderful businesses that have donated prizes. We would not be able to do this without their kind support. Also we want to thank the Lighthouse Pub for providing a friendly place for us to hold the event.”

“We really hope that the local community will come out to support us, but also to have a fun evening.”

“We’re also on the lookout for new members to join us. So if you have experience fundraising, running events, developing social media content or just helping out with raising awareness, please do feel free to message us on Facebook or at prideonsea@gmail.com”