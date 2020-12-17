The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers market say it will be going ahead in the High Street this Friday (December 18th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with extra Covid safety measures in place.

A spokeswoman says: “We’ll be back in Burnham this Friday with a great range of food and drink. With the Government’s stay at home order in place we only continue to operate because food is classified as essential. We need your help to keep within the guidelines to make sure trading and visiting the market remains safe.”

She adds: “We’d like to take this opportunity to remind you of the responsibilities and expectations that we set out when we re-opened earlier this year. Full details of SFMs and our traders can be found on our website.”

“For ease we’ve highlighted customers’ responsibilities as follows: Stay 2 metres away from other people where possible; If you cannot social distance a face covering is recommended; Wash your hands on a regular basis or use hand sanitiser when facilities are not available; Do not visit the market if you feel unwell, have a high temperature, a continuous cough or a loss to your sense of taste and smell.”

“Please remember to only attend the market if you are well, to adhere to social distancing and our one-way system, use the hand sanitiser provided and where possible please shop on your own.”

This month’s stalls will include:

Bath Soft Cheese

Oven to You

Gardiner Whites

Mikes Pork

The Great Cake Company

Leafy Greens

Wesley Cottage Bees

In Clover

Pictures: Burnham’s last farmers market in the town’s High Street