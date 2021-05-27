The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers market say it will be returning to the High Street this morning (Friday, May 28th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with Covid safety measures in place.

Among this month’s stalls will be Robert Hawker Venison making an appearance with wild venison.

A spokeswoman says: “Thank you for the positive feedback that has been passed on to our traders, it’s been brilliant to hear you’ve been recommending us to your friends. We welcome new customers and traders and look forward to a time when we can expand the market, as we have a waiting list of producers who can’t wait to meet you!”

“A polite reminder, please only attend the market if you are well. Whilst there, adhere to social distancing, use the hand sanitiser provided and where possible please shop on your own.”

This month’s stalls include:

Bath Soft Cheese

Oven to You

Gardiner Whites

Mikes Pork

Leafy Greens

Wesley Cottage Bees

Robert Hawker Venison

Somerset Natural Soap

In Clover