Work to build a new Costa Coffee drive-through and Subway cafe in Highbridge has started this month after the plans gained final approval from Sedgemoor District Council.

The site is being cleared at the Isleport Business Park in Bennett Road, Highbridge, next to the Aldi store, and contractors have moved onto the site this week.

The new facilities are expected to open later this year. It follows the plans for the site being granted by the district council.

There will be outdoor seating, plus 29 new parking spaces serving the two Costa and Subway units, as well as four disabled parking spaces and bike stands.

The land was first granted permission for the installation of a hot food takeaway and a cafe or restaurant in 2017, but the application has confirmed the details of the outlets.

The ‘reserved matters’ planning application covered the proposed access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the fast food take away and coffee shop at the site south of the Aldi supermarket and south-west of the Travelodge hotel, pictured below.

The planning statement for the detailed proposals say: “The surrounding area is primarily commercial in character, comprising mostly of retail and business units. The development around the immediate area is relatively new, having been constructed in the last few years.”

“All the roads that bound the site are designed for vehicle access and this development will improve pedestrian mobility through the site and wider area. The proposed design is attractive, easily identifiable, provides access for all with disabled car parking; wide internal circulation space and toilets.”

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Councillors gave their support to the plans.

Burnham-On-Sea councillor Nick Tolley said: “We have known an application has been on the cards here for some time. In my opinion it is long overdue and needs to be done – we have a Travelodge, Aldi and an area of waste ground which can be turned into a very welcome addition to a growing area of employment and industry.”

Another local councillor, Cllr Andy Brewer, added: “There are a lot of benefits to the area in getting this development done. I think it will be part of the further expansion of Isleport.”