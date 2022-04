A road in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is temporarily closed due to a small sink hole emerging in the tarmac.

Chapel Street has been closed to traffic by Somerset Highways, as pictured here, after a small area of the road surface gave way.

“A deep hole has appeared in the tarmac, making it unsafe to vehicles,” says a nearby resident.

”Therefore the area has sensibly been coned off and the road shut while we await repairs.”