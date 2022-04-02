Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has re-opened its Court Number 9 with a Friday evening Vinny’s Minis session that was well attended by lots of children keen to play tennis-related games.

Coach Vinny Duddy said they had a really fantastic night and he thanked all the parents and grandparents who brought children along. Vinny was supported by King Alfred School Academy students Isla Jones and Will Harris.

The club has eight floodlit courts, numbering 2 to 9.

Vinny said the minis session is free to all members as part of their annual subscription of £30 and is a fantastic way to introduce new, younger children to the club with fun games, skills and drills.

The club’s new head coach, Tim Seymour, was on hand to let the parents know about future plans to add another adult coaching session to the current tennis programme at the same time as Vinny’s Minis so that parents can learn to play while their children were on court.

Details of all sessions provided by the new coaching team are on the Club’s website www.avenuetennis.com or Tim’s website www.extreme-tennis.com.

Vinny said he was particularly impressed by the Cardio Sessions run by Tim on a Thursday evening from 7 till 8, which he has been recommending to players and non-players as a great way to get fit.

The club are also keen to let people know that there will be a Great British Tennis Open Day on Bank Holiday Monday 2nd May, from 10:00 am till 2:00 pm, where amongst the activities available will be free coaching on court, an opportunity to participate in the fastest serve competition, try out new tennis demo rackets provided courtesy of MDG Sports, other fun competitions, plus membership offers on the day.

The new coaching team are also offering various tennis sessions over the upcoming Easter school holidays; details of which are on the website.

The tennis club has a month’s free membership offer available for anyone who wants to give tennis a go and wants to get an insight into the club before joining.