Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being warned to be vigilant for a new phone scam.

Sesgemoor District Council says it has received several reports of local people being targeted over funding to help with rising energy bills.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun explains: “With the news that the government is giving £150 rebate to help with the cost of living comes the inevitable scammers.”

”Sedgemoor has received several calls from residents asked to give their bank details to receive the rebate over the phone. This is a scam.”

“The energy rebate scheme was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help people with rising energy bills. This includes those who already receive assistance in paying some or all of their council bill through local council tax support.”

She adds: “All eligible households in England in council tax bands A to D should get the £150 payment from their District Council from April this year. If residents pay their council tax by direct debit, they will automatically get the rebate payment into their bank account without needing to take any action.”

“For the 16,000 or so households in Sedgemoor who do not currently pay their council tax through direct debit; getting the rebate money to them will take longer as they will need to go through a claims process.”

To set up a council tax direct debit, call the council on 0300 303 7800, or go to www.sedgemoor.gov.uk/ counciltaxaccount .

She adds: “Council Tax bands are set by the Valuation Office Agency and can only be changed under certain conditions. Details can be found at www.gov.uk/council-tax-appeals. If you think your band is wrong, contact the Valuation Office Agency – you will not be charged for the service.”

If you are struggling to pay your Council Tax bill and need help, speak with a member of the Council Tax Team on who will be able to offer help and advice on 0300 303 7801.

“If you have given over personal details, we would advise you to call the Police straight away on 101 and report the matter as an identity theft scam. The Police will also direct you to the Action Fraud helpline on 0300 123 2040.”