Dozens of vintage and classic vehicles are scheduled to go on show along Burnham-On-Sea High Street and Victoria Street during a special event this Saturday, June 3rd.

Over 80 unique vehicles from across the decades are set to go on show at the second annual ‘Burnham Classic and Vintage Vehicle Display.’

The free event will run from 10am-4pm and is being organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club.

Brand new this year will be ‘E Street’ in Princess Street where electric vehicles will be on show – including a visit by Tesla.

“Along with locally-owned vintage cars and commercials, there will also be steam rollers, statics and some really special vehicles,” says a spokesman.

“There will also be an opportunity to see one of the famous original vehicles that featured in the classic TV show Only Fools and Horses.”

“We will also hopefully have the Chariots of Fire tractor puller, which has an engine from a WW2 Shackleton bomber aircraft.”

There will also be a live performance from a music singing group in the High Street outside Lloyds Bank as part of the event.

“We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors for this unique event – and please do support our wonderful shops during your visit.”

Roads will be closed through the day to allow safe arrival and viewing of the vehicles. Shops will be open as normal.