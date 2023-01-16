Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Park is to hold a recruitment day this month when scores of seasonal job opportunities will be available.

It will take place on Saturday 28th January between 10am and 3pm at the park in Burnham’s Marine Drive, offering a chance for those interested in seasonal jobs to find out more.

“Roles available include accommodation cleaning team; bar and restaurant team; commis chef; reception/guest experience team; shop team plus more.”

All the jobs on offer are online at www.havencareers.co.uk for those who would like to apply beforehand or come along on the day with a copy of your CV, ready for an interview.

“Join our amazing team at Haven Burnham Holiday Village. We are recruiting team members for various roles on our park.”

”Some benefits for our team include: Free use of many of our park facilities; 20% discount to you, family & friends across the Bourne Leisure brands at Haven & Warner Leisure Hotels; 50% Discount off food on Park, including with our partner brands – Burger King, Papa Johns and Cooks Fish&Chips; a fantastic Health, Mind & Money Wellbeing Support Programme; Fantastic Discounts with many national brands and retailers; Reward & Recognition Schemes; 20% Discount in our on-Park shops.”

The holiday park is also holding a fully funded lifeguard course that will be taking place in the February half term week which gives the accredited NPLQ (National pool lifeguard qualification).