Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has announced the latest winner of its internal ‘Super Lotto Draw’.

Elaine Saunders selected numbers 4, 9 and 14 to scoop the jackpot prize of £1,000. When Elaine was called to notify her of the win she thought it was an April Fool’s joke but after it sunk in she was delighted!

Pictured is Elaine collecting her money with General Manager, Paul Hale and Lotto organiser Ady Abrahams.

Paul said: “The draw is very popular amongst our members and Elaine enters every week so I was delighted that she won and she is a very worthy winner.”

The draws start again this week and prize money is already over £200. The draw costs £1.00 to enter and is exclusive to Ritz members.

In addition to a £1000 winner this week the club also saw a member win £300 at its regular bingo afternoons on a Wednesday and Sunday.