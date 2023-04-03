Free guided walks are taking place at Brean Down during the Easter holidays this month.

The National Trust is organising the sessions on April 5th, 9th & 12th. Meet outside the Brean Cove café at 11.30am.

A spokesman says: “With history spanning between the Iron Age to the present day, there is lots to learn.”

“The tour will take around 90 minutes and will end at the Fort on top of Brean Down from where you can continue to explore.”

“Discover over 10,000 years of history on these free guided walks with one of our knowledgeable guides.”

Booking is not needed – just turn up on the day. See more at: nationaltrust.org.uk/brean-down