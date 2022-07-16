Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store has given a donation to the town’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue.

The supermarket presented a £1,185 donation to the charity from proceeds of its book sales.

Martin Rose, the Tesco store manager, said: “Money is raised for local good causes from the sale of books donated by customers.”

“The proceeds are given to local causes every quarter through the year – and we are pleased to have chosen BARB, whose crews are always busy over the summer months in helping to keep our coastline safe.”

A BARB spokesman adds: “A big thank you goes to Tesco and their customers for their support. As a small local charity that relies on donations to keep our service running, BARB greatly appreciates donations like this – thank you!”

Pictured: The Tesco team presenting the donation to several BARB crewmembers