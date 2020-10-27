Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel is providing free lunches to children in the town over the half-term holiday following the Government’s decision not to provide funding for school holiday meals for struggling families.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, landlord Ryan Andress says the team at the hotel in Burnham’s Victoria Street wanted to help after hearing of local families in difficulty.

Ryan says: “We’re a great community and as we pride ourselves on being a community pub, we believe that no child should go hungry so have to help.”

“I have a background working with children and sport and I know the difficulties that some poorer kids go through, particularly at this time when some families have no income because of the pandemic. All our staff are keen to chip in and help fund the meals.”

“From Tuesday until Friday between 12-3 we will be providing free takeaway meals to any children who are eligible for school meals – we will provide a sandwich, crisps, fruit and a drink.”

He said the hotel has already received several enquries from local families.

He adds: “Those who need help should pop us a message or call us on 01278 783213 to let us know how many children and if there is any allergen information. This will be done with discretion.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported that Burnham Baptist Church is also helping children in Burnham and Highbridge – and Brean’s Warren Farm Shop is also helping families in that area.

Also, Sarah Short and a team of helpers will be at Morland Community Hub from 11am today to provide pack lunch bags. Message Sarah if you have children wanting one to collect.