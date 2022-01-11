Burnham and District Pantomime Society has announced it is shortening its run of performances of this month’s panto, ‘Sleeping Beauty’, at The Princess Theatre.

The show will be held from Wednesday 26th – Saturday 29th and not on Saturday 22nd, Sunday 23rd and Tuesday 25th as well due to lower-than-normal ticket sales during the pandemic.

However, the group is relieved to be putting on a show this year after the 2021 panto had to be cancelled altogether due to the theatre being closed from January through to May, meaning the Pantomime Society took a huge hit in terms of their annual income.

This year’s pantomime has had its challenges, though – it has taken a lot of hard work to organise, with rehearsals being hampered by cast and crew having to isolate.

Now, the team at Burnham and District Pantomime Society say they are confident that ‘Sleeping Beauty’ is ready to open and they hope ‘Sleeping Beauty’ will be a wonderful antidote to cure the January blues.

Gavin Holman from the Panto Society says: “It has been a lot of fun getting back in to the theatre and the rehearsal room despite giving Sleeping Beauty time to rest. The script is home grown from 30 odd years ago revitalised with material from the past year, of which there is a lot!”

Beccy Armory, Business Development Officer at The Princess, adds: “Panto is a huge part of our year at the theatre and we are delighted that Sleeping Beauty is going ahead. Whilst ticket sales are lower than normal due to Covid, the pantomime following remains strong.”

Ticket holders for Saturday 22nd, Sunday 23rd and Tuesday 25th are being contacted by staff at The Princess to exchange tickets to the remaining dates: Wednesday 26th – Saturday 29th.

If you are a ticket holder for these dates you are welcome to call the box office open Mon-Fri 11am – 4pm but the theatre does ask you to be patient as they work through their lists.

Beccy adds: “Panto means so much to so many locally not just the performers but audiences and local businesses. Working closely with the Panto Society we have put in stringent measures to keep a COVID safe environment both front of house and backstage.”

The Princess is also supporting the Panto Society with funding towards lighting and sound provision from funds achieved through Somerset County Council’s Opening Up Safely and Reconnecting Communities Fund.

Gavin adds: “Without a Panto this year, the future of the society would be put in serious doubt due to financial implications. This will be panto’s 52nd year at The Princess – it should have been our 53rd – so our relationship with the theatre is steeped in history.”

“Panto has been a breeding ground for many young performers, musicians and those who have gone on to careers within theatre or production. By making this decision this year we are safeguarding our future and the future of Pantomime in Burnham.”

To book seats, click here and for more information contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.