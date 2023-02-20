Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club members were out in force over the weekend raising funds for victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The team were at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll on both Saturday 18th February and Sunday 19th February.

Generous shoppers were thanked for their support in raising over £900 towards the earthquake relief fund.

David Stickels, President of Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club, says: “The total for the weekend was £959.69 which we are delighted with.”

“Our thanks go to Sanders for allowing us to collect — it will buy six water boxes, providing vital fresh water to families and communities.”

More than 44,000 people are confirmed to have lost their lives in south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria.

The death toll is expected to climb, with about 345,000 apartments in Turkey known to have been destroyed and many people still missing.