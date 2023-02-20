Scores of model trains and railway layouts went on display during a two-day show in Highbridge over the weekend.

The Sedgemoor Gauge O Group held its Model Railway Show at King Alfred School Academy.

“It was the group’s first show here since before the pandemic and – we were pleased to have a good turnout of exhibitors and thank everyone who came along,” said the group’s Andy Jones.

The show, held on Saturday 18th February and Sunday 19th February, drew a steady flow of visitors of all ages for the displays and a selection of traders’ stalls.