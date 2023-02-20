A new documentary on Radio 4 will feature the lives of Ukrainian refugees who are now living in Somerset.

The BBC Radio 4 series, ‘Ukrainians in Britain: Where Next?’, is presented by Ukrainian English teacher, Olga Rybak, who has been living in Somerset since May 2022.

She moved to the UK as part of the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, which saw thousands of refugees accepted into the country.

The show’s producer Jack Butcher says the scheme saw 111,000 Ukrainians come to the UK for safety with many accepted into people’s spare rooms.

Olga and her daughters have been hosted by a couple in Milverton since their arrival.

“Since then, they have been awaiting an end to the war back home so that they can. As the war has dragged on, Olga is now having to consider finding permanent accommodation in Britain, while her husband and wider family remain in Ukraine,” says a BBC spokesperson.

“When Olga arrived in May 2022, she hoped her stay may only be for a few months and that she could soon return to her husband, parents and life in Ukraine.”

“But as the war with Russia has dragged on, Olga faces the prospect of a prolonged separation from her homeland and is beginning the challenging search for her family’s own accommodation.”

“With hosts initially asked to provide accommodation for a minimum of six months, and many guests themselves determined to establish some kind of independence and agency, Olga speaks to fellow Ukrainians as they grapple with the question, where next?”

The programme airs on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday at 11am.

There are many Ukrainians living in the Burnham-On-Sea area – a fun day was held for families in West Huntspill last autumn.