A bumper-sized cheque has been handed over to Burnham-On-Sea Community Hospital this week by Burnham Rugby Club.

The club’s members and supporters completed an activity challenge during this year’s lockdown, raising a huge £3,200, as Burnham-On-Sea.com featured here.

The cash will be used to create a brand new dementia friendly area at the hospital in Love Lane.

A Somerset NHS Foundation Trust spokesman says: “A huge thank you to all the team at Burnham Rugby Club, who completed 3,500km of walking, running, cycling and rowing to raise over £3,200 for a dementia-friendly area at Burnham Community Hospital.”

 

 
