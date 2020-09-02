Residents living in flats above Burnham-On-Sea’s Wethersoons pub were evacuated during a fire scare in the early hours of Wednesday (September 2nd).

A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was sent to The Reeds Arms in Pier Street just after 1.30am when the pub’s alarms sounded.

“Most of the residents stood outside for about 15 minutes while the fire crews checked the building out,” one resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “The response time from the fire crew was so quick.”

A fire spokesman said: “We were called to fire alarms activating. It was put down as a false alarm due to a possible fault on the system.”