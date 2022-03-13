A Burnham-On-Sea shop has launched a unique community fundraising initiative in its window for residents to show their support for Ukraine’s refugees.

The YMCA shop in Burnham High Street is inviting customers to write messages of support for the people of Ukraine which are displayed in its window in exchange for a donation towards supporting refugees.

“We’ve had lots of interest with many warm messages of support submitted, raising funds for the refugees at this terrible time,” said a spokeswoman.

“A big thank you goes to those who’ve supported the ongoing fundraising so far.”

Some of the messages in the window give a flavour of the local support. One states simply: “We are behind you!” while another says: “In my thoughts, prayers and heart.”

Another says: “Stay strong, you are in our hearts” and one says “Hope peace finds you all.”