Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue is one of 50 independent charities across the UK to receive funding boosts for new search and rescue equipment from the Department for Transport this week.

The long-running Burnham charity, which operates life-saving hovercrafts and inshore rescue boats, has received £22,981.95 for new equipment.

The money will be used for new head-to-toe flood rescue kits for crewmembers including drysuits, undersuits, gloves, boots and equipment, plus a new outboard engine, a new boat trailer, radios, head torches, rope kits and other items to enable BARB to attend flooding incidents across the region.

Announcing the money, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday: “Our rescue boat teams carry out vital work to keep our rivers, lakes and inshore areas safe. These inspirational charities and their dedicated volunteers save lives every day, and this additional funding will ensure that they have the craft, equipment, and resources to provide these services year-round.”

A BARB Search & Rescue spokesman said: “This funding will help us immensely. We are delighted to receive this grant support from the Department for Transport.”

“The money will help us buy new water rescue equipment and improve our ability to deploy to incidents. As a charity which relies solely on donations, this grant is a great help.”

Since launching in 2014, the Rescue Grant Boat Fund has provided £5.7 million to 104 charities around the UK.

