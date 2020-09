A children’s sand pit at Apex Park’s play area in Highbridge is to be cordoned off as a precaution due to a colony of bees.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun confirmed: “We are aware of a colony of masonry bees in the sandpit at Apex Park.”

“The area will be cordoned off as a precaution. The advice is to leave them alone; they do not sting and are non-aggressive.”

“Most are active a very short time. After about four-to-six weeks of activity, they disappear for another year.”