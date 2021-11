A Christmas fair and market will be held in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday (November 27th).

The event will be held in Mark Village Hall in Vole Road from 10am-2pm with a variety of entertainment lined up.

“There will be music, stalls, a chance to meet Santa, produce, sweet treats, arts and crafts, gift ideas and breakfasts,” says organiser Brad Loveridge.

“Entry will be free and suitable for the whole family to enjoy.”