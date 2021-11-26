120 members of Burnham Area Evening Flower Club attended a special flower demonstration at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this week.

Special guest for Tuesday’s event was national demonstrator and award-winning florist Nigel Whyles, who presented the ‘Inspired for Christmas’ event.

Burnham and Highbridge Deputy Mayor Cllr Andy Hodge and his Consort attended the demonstration and praised the organisers.

Cllr Hodge said: “We were made to feel very welcome by the lady president and Mrs Lynne Duckett – and Nigel Whyles’ creations were magical. A great night was enjoyed by 120+ ladies and The Princess volunteers also did a wonderful job.”