Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has launched a local Christmas tree collection and recycling service with all funds raised going towards the club.

The service starts from January 3rd for evening collections in the Burnham-On-Sea area. Real trees will be collected and recycled in return for a £5 donation.

“We will collect your tree from Burnham, Highbridge, East and West Huntspill, Bason Bridge and Brent Knoll,” explains a spokesman.

Call or text 07514 059001 to organise the collection.

”We thank local households and businesses for a very successful first year of collecting the trees last year and we have now decided to make it an annual fundraiser. Our thanks also go to Terry Rickard at Burnham Waste for his very kind offer to recycle the trees for us.”

“We wish all our supporters a very happy new year from everyone at the club.”