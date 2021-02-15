A child has been helped on Burnham-On-Sea beach today (Monday) by paramedics and Coastguards following a foot injury.

The ten-year-old girl managed to injure her foot after accidentally stepping on a nail attached to a piece of driftwood.

Burnham Coastguards and paramedics were called to the beach, north of the lighthouse at 2.20pm.

“We were requested to help a child who had been enjoying the fresh air of the beach,” said a Coastguard spokesman.

While exploring the beach with her family, she stepped on a piece of driftwood and injured her foot on a nail that pierced through her shoe, leaving her in pain.

“Her mum comforted her and a passer-by dialled 999 and asked for an ambulance and, due to the location, our team were tasked to help get the young lady off the beach.”

“As we were assessing the injury the Ambulance teams arrived and we happily stepped aside so they could work their magic. In no time at all the nail was removed and she was transferred to the ambulance after a quick inspection by the on-scene paramedic.”

“We get a lot of debris wash up after each tide and this shows that it only takes one unlucky step to find yourself in difficulty.”

“The wound wasn’t too bad and she will be back enjoying the beach in no time.”

“Take care when walking over any items on the beach or in the sand dunes, they might hide hidden dangers such as a rusty nail like this one.”

“Thank you to those who called in and it was good to see the beach was busy with lots of social distancing going on.”

Pictured: Coastguards and paramedics at the scene on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Monday afternoon (Photo: Burnham Coastguards)