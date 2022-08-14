Fundraisers raised a cuppa for two great local causes when a successful Coffee and Crafts Morning was held at Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets unit on Saturday (13th August).

The event raised over £280 and was the first of a series of joint fundraising ventures between the Sea Cadets and Burnham Moose Ladies Circle.

The coffee and craft morning featured craft stalls, cakes, plus teas and coffees – and a visit by the Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard.

Proceeds are being split between the Sea Cadets and the Ladies Circle President’s Charity, St Margaret’s Hospice. Other joint ventures will include a bingo night and a quiz night.

Moose President Sandra Nicholson said: “I would like to say a big thank you to my fellow Moose members and the fund raising committee of the Sea Cadets for our first joint venture in raising £143.50 for St.Margraret’s Hospice and the same amount going to the Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets, I hope this is the first of several fundraising ventures.”

 
