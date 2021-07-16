A collision between a motorbike and a car left a Burnham-On-Sea town centre road closed for several hours on Friday evening (July 16th).

Police and ambulance crews were called to Abingdon Street, at the junction with Oxford Street, at around 7pm.

The street was closed by Police for several hours while their investigations into the incident began.

Motorists were diverted around the scene, where a damaged motorbike lay on its side. An ambulance crew treated a patient at the scene before leaving at around 9.10pm.

Any witnesses of the incident should call Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101.