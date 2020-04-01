Fire engine Burnham-On-Sea general

Fire crews tackled an early morning blaze at the Walpole landfill site between Highbridge and Bridgwater on Wednesday (April 1st).

Three crews and a water carrier from Bridgwater along with other specialist vehicles were in attendance at a fire involving the landfill shortly after 6.20am.

“The smoke plume was visible from the M5 and possibly Bridgwater. Nearby residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.”

A Viridor spokeswoman confirmed the fire was extinguished at 9.30am and added the site would remain closed for the day.

 

 

