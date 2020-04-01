Burnham-On-Sea author Kevin Roberts has just published a new book for older children featuring a ghost story with a twist.

Kevin, who is a familiar face at Sedgemoor Model Boat Club and the Friends of Apex Park, is a part-time children’s author who has written four books.

He’s also a retired deputy headteacher who has taught literacy locally for over 20 years.

“After teaching for so many years, I decided to put to use what I taught hundreds of children and have a go at writing a book of my own,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“That was six years ago and now, four books later, I have just published my latest one, The Ship’s Bell and the Captain’s Curse.”

“It’s a ghost story with a twist set in a primary school for older children.”

“I got the idea for the book after a conversation with a former colleague who had told me about hearing footsteps walking across a hall that she was convinced was a ghost!”

The story setting is an amalgamation of all the schools he has worked in over the years. Kevin has previously written two bedtime picture books and two older children’s books.

His new book can be bought from Amazon.co.uk here.