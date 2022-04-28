An Army bomb disposal team was called to Highbridge on Thursday (April 28th) after a suspected wartime ordnance object was found in a garden, which turned out to be the lid of a WW2 grenades storage box.

Police sealed off an area of the Asda car park, along with a path running through to Grange Avenue, after the discovery of the item in the garden of a home on Thursday afternoon.

An Army Bomb Disposal Team was called to the town from Salisbury by Police to investigate the find, which is pictured below.

Police spokesman Tom Wright told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Police were called after suspected old military ordnance was found by a contractor in the garden of a property in Grange Avenue, Highbridge on Thursday. The find was reported to police just before 2.10pm.”

He added: “The explosive ordnance disposal team was called and a cordon was put in place as a precaution.”

Part of Asda’s car park was taped off by Police as a precaution for three hours while officers kept members of the public at a safe distance.

One of the Army Bomb Disposal team confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com that the item was the rusty lid of a box of wartime explosives.

The box was not found with it. He added that the residents had done the right thing in raising the alarm. Read more about the AW bomb boxes here.

The Police cordon was lifted and the area fully re-opened at around 6.40pm.