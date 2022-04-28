Staff at Virgin Media have carried out a beach clean in Burnham-On-Sea as a ‘community thank you’ following months of disruption during the firm’s installation of fibre broadband cables under pavements and roads.

The staff cleaned the beach between Burnham’s jetty and low lighthouse on Thursday (April 28th) during a big clean-up operation, as pictured here.

Colin Weeks, Regional Community Lead, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a small token of a goodwill gesture for the disturbance we have caused during the last 15 months in which we have been building our full fibre network.”

“We are always looking at ways we can engage with the local community. Spending some time giving the wonderful beach a once-over was an easy decision.”