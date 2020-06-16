Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy team coach Sara Dykes and team swimmer Phoebe Poole are celebrating this week.

Phoebe has been selected for a place on Swim England’s Somerset County Pathway programme after her fantastic performances at the County Swimming Championships earlier this year.

This initiative, is aimed at the top 11-year-old swimmers in the county, is the first step on the National Performance Pathway, providing development opportunities for the next generation of potential 2028 Olympic Swimmers!

Coach Sara has also been selected to Swim England’s Talent Programme as one of the County’s Top Skills Coaches.

The Academy’s Sara Cox Conklin said: “The Academy is delighted that Phoebe and Coach Sara’s dedication & talent has been recognized by Swim England – we couldn’t be more proud of the girls!”