Organisers of the long-running East Brent Harvest Home have announced the date of this year’s event, which is to be held on a Saturday for the first time in its 166 year history.

The 2023 East Brent Harvest Home will be held on Saturday August 26th.

Secretary Tash Oliver told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The traditional event will for the first time in its history take place on a Saturday. Planning for this year’s event is well underway.”

Holding the event on a Saturday instead of the usual Friday aims to boost the number of attendees and make it easier for volunteers to attend.

“We would warmly welcome anyone who would like to be involved in this years event, from volunteers to sponsors. We would love to hear from you!”

Email ebhh_secretary@outlook.com for more information on how you can get involved.