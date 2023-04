Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove gardens on the town’s seafront are set to host a special Easter Egg hunt on Sunday April 16th.

The Friends of Marine Cove are organising the fun family event from 11am-1pm which will be free of charge.

There will also be balloon mdelling and other activities in the gardens next to St Andrew’s Church.

Organisers are currently seeking a local musical group to attend and play – contact lizzie.bull@somerset.gov.uk if you can help.