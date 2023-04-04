Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre in East Huntpsill has cancelled its planned Easter fun days due to waterlogging of its fields which are used for parking.

The charity had intended to hold a number of family fun activities between Friday until Monday (April 7th-10th).

However, a spokesperson says: “We have sadly had to cancel our ‘Easter Fun Days’. The field we use for car parking is still extremely wet and with more rain due later in the week we cannot risk cars getting stuck.”

The spokesperson added: “We apologise for any inconvenience. We are very sad to be bringing you this news, fingers crossed for better weather in the run up to our ‘May Fun Days’.”

“The fun days are one of our biggest fundraisers and we hope to see you all at a later date.”

The May Fun Days are scheduled to be held from Saturday to Monday, May 27th-29th.