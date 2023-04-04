Two long-serving football coaches have retired at local club Burnbridge Wanderers.

Ben Adams and Dan Grant have served at the club for 10 years each.

They stepped down on Sunday after the final game of the season for the Under 18s team.

Ben, pictured with the team, says: “We’ve had a successful few years and I have now decided to finish coaching to move on to other things.”

“We’ve seen about 150 games between us and have coached some of the lads from age 4 and 5 up to 18.“

Burnbridge Wanderers are now seeking new coaches. A spokesman says: “If you have always been interested in coaching, here’s your chance. We are a great family junior football club who provide great grassroots football to the local area and we play out of a number of areas, mostly King Alfred School in Highbridge.”

“We have opportunities within our coaching structure and a couple of age groups, we have player availability. For further information, please contact Ross on 07393 613395 or email ross.james160381@gmail.com.”