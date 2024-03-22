The annual tradition of Easter crosses being installed on top of Brent Knoll won’t be taking place this year.

A spokesperson for Churches Together in Burnham and Highbridge says: “Unfortunately, due to recent adverse weather conditions, and the wet ground making the paths and hill very slippery, there will be no crosses on Brent Knoll this year.”

The three crosses have been put up on the Knoll for several years on Palm Sunday and are usually visible for miles around – including motorists on the M5 motorway through Somerset.

“The safety of the walkers has to be considered, and hopefully the crosses will be back next year,” adds the spokeswoman.

Meanwhile, the annual Good Friday ‘Walk of Witness’ through Burnham-On-Sea will be held as usual, starting at Our Lady and The English Martyrs Church in Highbridge Road at 11am on Friday 29th March.

Organised by Churches Together in Burnham and Highbridge, people from all the churches take part. “The walkers will head along Pier Street to the Esplanade and on to St Andrew’s Church. A cross is carried, and stops are made for the reading of the Passion story.”

Reverend Rob Howlett of Burnham Baptist Church will be leading the walk, and, courtesy of St Andrew’s Church, soup and rolls will be available at the end.