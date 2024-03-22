A new £30,000 trim trail and play area roundabout has been installed at Apex Park in Highbridge along with new play equipment at Burnham’s Cookson Park using funding from developers.

Somerset Council says work to install the new facilities has been completed at Apex Park in Highbridge after delays due to recent wet weather.

A spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The new trim trail and roundabout is being funded entirely by developer contributions for children’s play. The works total £30,000.”

The new facilities are located next to the existing play area and skate park at the eastern end of Apex Park.

Somerset Council adds: “We have worked in partnership with the Cookson Park Community Group to install a new toddler climbing frame, outdoor gym equipment and a picnic area there.”

Developer contributions are payments made by building developers to councils for the provision of public infrastructure to mitigate the impact of large housing schemes.

The contributions allow councils to provide public amenities and services to meet the increased demands created by the new development.