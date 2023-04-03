Five young rabbits have been rescued at Hinkley Point after their nest was dug up on a building site and they are being cared for by the team at Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea.

Secret World founder Pauline Kidner says: “A telephone call from Hinkley Point reported five baby rabbits had been dug up during construction work.”

“With no nest to return them to, the workmen quickly sent them over the Secret World to be cared for.”

“They arrived covered in red sand, and unfortunately, two of the five kits were dead on arrival.”

“Our rabbit rearing team have been working around the clock caring for the remaining three and we are pleased to say they are doing well.”

“The quick thinking of the workmen meant that the survivors were quickly placed in an incubator and have survived over the last three days and are doing well.”

In a separate incident, there was a call for Secret World to help five tiny rabbits that had tumbled out of a hay net in a barn. Pauline added: “With no sight of the mother and due to the cold weather, they were soon sent to our centre and were placed on two-hourly feeds by some very tired staff members looking after them day and night.”

She added: “Sadly our planned Fun Days over the Easter period have been cancelled. The field used for parking is completely water logged and cannot be used.”

“With the volume of visitors, we would be unable to accommodate people safely. We shall miss seeing all of our friends but hope they will be with us for the Whitsun fun days at the end of May.”