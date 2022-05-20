Filming is set to contine in Burnham-On-Sea over coming the next few days on a new Channel 4 TV drama series.

Film star Julie Walters is among those starring in the six-part series, called ‘TrueLove’, with scenes having been filmed at Brean over the past week.

Vehicles for the TV production crew arrived in the Burnham-On-Sea B&M car park on Friday (May 20th).

Filming is scheduled to take place over the coming few days in Burnham. The South Esplanade is closing to traffic on Monday (May 23rd) for the whole day.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman adds: “With a core cast in their late 60s and 70s, Truelove breaks the rules for older characters on screen and flips ageist tropes on their head in a series which promises thrilling twists and turns, irreverent humour and passionate romance.”

“Enter our dynamic duo: Phil played by award-winning actress Julie Walters (National Treasure, Indian Summers), an ex-senior police chief enjoying a comfortable if boring retirement, and Ken played by Clarke Peters, pictured below in Brean, (The Wire, Da 5 Bloods), a divorcee and ex-special forces vet who feels similarly at sea. Phil and Ken were teenage sweethearts and despite life having moved on, they have never quite managed to forget each other.”

Actress Julie Walters says: “I had basically withdrawn from acting and wasn’t sure that anything could tempt me back but then I read Truelove. I was completely bowled over by the writing – the dark humour, the love story and thriller element set against a backdrop of what happens to us all as we approach our later years. I adore the character of Phil – smart, funny and hard edged. How often does one have the chance at my tender age to play a leading lady in a TV drama?”

Signs explaining the road parking restrictions on the South Esplanade appeared below on Friday.