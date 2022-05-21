A pop-up shop selling dozens of handmade jewellery, stained glass items, bags, pottery, cards and textiles has opened in Burnham-On-Sea’s railway signal box this week.

Dragonfly Pottery and Glass has hired the replica signal box in Old Station Approach, next to Burnham lifeboat station, to display and sell its range of gift items.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, artist Lizzie Masters said: “We are delighted to be re-opening the shop over several weeks this year.”

“We are here from Saturday May 21st to Saturday May 29th and then we will be open during the last week of every month until the end of November this year.”

The box, which is owned by the Town Council, has been decorated top to bottom with products.