Western Fuel, the leading oil distributor in Somerset, has announced the launch of ‘Capture Somerset’, a photography competition aimed at showcasing the stunning landscapes and heritage of the county.

The winning images will be featured in an exclusive calendar that will see over 15,000 copies distributed to Western Fuel customers across the region.

The competition, open to photographers of all ages and skill levels, invites participants to capture the essence of Somerset across five distinct categories:

Landscapes: From rolling hills to sweeping vistas, showcase the breathtaking panoramas that define Somerset.

Coastal Charm: Highlight the stunning coastline, including beaches, cliffs, and charming coastal towns.

Historic Heritage: Explore Somerset’s rich history through images of historic landmarks, buildings, and monuments.

Rural Life: Capture the tranquillity and charm of rural life in Somerset’s villages and countryside.

Seasonal Splendour: Showcase the changing seasons in Somerset, from vibrant spring blooms to cosy winter scenes.

A spokesman adds: “Final judging will be conducted by Visit Somerset, the official tourism association for the county, ensuring impartial and expert selection. The submission deadline for the competition is August 1st, 2024.”

“Western Fuel invites photographers to embrace the opportunity to immortalize the essence of Somerset through their lens. Join us in celebrating the beauty of Somerset and the chance to win exciting prizes!”

For more information, to enter, and competition guidelines, please visit the Western Fuel website at www.westernfuel.co.uk/calendar-competition/