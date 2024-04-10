Greenslade Taylor Hunt have appointed a new Residential Manager at their busy Burnham-On-Sea branch.

Wayne Smith has a wealth of estate agency experience which began over 30 years ago when he spotted an advert for a negotiator in Bristol.

At the time Wayne had been in retail food management, but did not enjoy it and wanted to put his customer service skills to more effective use.

He found his natural home in estate agency and has never looked back. His career has taken him all over the South West and Worcestershire.

He says he loves meeting people and customer service is at the heart of his approach to the industry.

This chimes with Thomas Rawlings, GTH’S previous Burnham Residential Manager, who has been appointed to head up the residential sales side of the firm’s expanding Redhill branch.

Martyn Venner, Partner who oversees the Burnham office, said: “I am delighted to have Wayne join the GTH family, being local Wayne has come back to his roots and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. Wayne is very well-respected within the industry and we are fortunate to have him on board.”

Wayne adds: “It has all the amenities of other seaside towns, but with less hustle and bustle and a real sense of community.”

He sees the market picking up as it traditionally does in the Spring and Summer months. He feels buyers are more serious in the current property climate.