Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to take a walk on the wild side, connecting with nature in the peaceful settings of the banks of the River Brue this month.

Somerset Wildlife Trust is organising a ‘Mindfulness and Nature Stroll along the River Brue’ on Wednesday 24 April from 10am to 1pm.

A spokesman says: “As part of Our Highbridge’s ‘Brue: Green Pathways’ events programme, you can spend a few hours meandering along the banks of the River Brue with Mark Ward from Somerset Wildlife Trust’s Somerset’s Wilder Coast Project.”

“He will guide you through a series of gentle and mindful Nature Connections activities based on the ‘The Work that Reconnects – Active Hope’ process.”

“This is a long established and internationally recognised approach to exploring how we can be grateful to nature and humanity’s place in it whilst honouring the pain many of us are feeling around the negative impacts our species is causing to our planet.”

“You will be invited individually and as a small group to engage with some different mindful activities and will go away with some seeds of hope around how we can better do our bit to protect nature, both locally and globally.”

Somerset’s Wilder Coast is funded by the Hinkley Point Community Fund and the National Lottery’s Climate Action Fund.

There is no charge, but donations to Somerset Wildlife Trust are welcome. Places are limited to 16 people. Click here to reserve a place.