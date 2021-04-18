Some bus times from Burnham-On-Sea have changed over the past week with the launch of new Spring timetables.

“Following the latest changes to lockdown rules and in anticipation of more people traveling on some of our services, as well as the opening of Colleges for a new term, we have made changes to some services from Sunday 18th April,” says a First Bus spokesman.

The route 21 service from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to Bridgwater sees a daytime increase in the amount of journeys, with service 21 reintroduced via West Monkton Primary School. The peak time will remain as per the current service. The 21 route goes via Monkton Heathfield, North Petherton, Dunball, Pawlett, Huntspill, and Highbridge.

There are also changes to the popular route 20 service between Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Weston aimed at making it easier to travel. The 21 route runs via Weston, Uphill, Lympsham, Brean, Berrow and ends in Burnham-On-Sea’s Pier Street.

Click here to access the new timetables