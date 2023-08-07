Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church is holding a fun day for all the family this morning (Tuesday August 8th).

The church in College Street is open to all with crafts, games and a bouncy castle between 10am and 12 noon.

“There will be bouncy castles for all ages with lots of entertainment and refreshments available – all indoors and for free,” says a spokesperson.

“Families can also find out more about regular existing events, activities and clubs at the church, where all different age groups can go and participate in social activities and make new friends.”

Minister Rob Howlett adds: “We are really excited to welcome everyone to our morning of family fun – and it’s free.”

“As a church in the heart of the town we hope to bring our community together for a day of fun.”

All children must be accompanied by an adult.