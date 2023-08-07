It is Offsite Solutions’ third project for Zeal Hotels and the latest in a series of major contracts secured by the growing firm. We reported last month it had won £5million of business in Manchester, securing scores of local jobs for people in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

Offsite Solutions offers the largest range of bathroom pods of any UK manufacturer and to suit different building types and market sectors.

The new Zeal Hotels contract will be the first application of a new tile-effect bathroom pod finish that was recently developed and launched by Offsite Solutions.

The latest project for Zeal follows an increase in demand for bathroom pods for the hospitality sector and Offsite Solutions’ successful delivery of two earlier pod contracts for the Ibis Plaza Hotel and Holiday Inn Express in Bridgwater, which were also developed by Zeal Hotels.

Due to open in 2024 and designed by ECE Westworks, the new net zero carbon hotel in Exeter – pictured below – will feature co-working space, meeting rooms, restaurant, bar, gym, gardens, and EV charging points.

Commenting on the choice of bathroom pods, Tony Clark, director of Zeal Hotels, said: “Sustainability was the main driver for our specification of GRP bathroom pods because of the recyclability properties of GRP. We have worked closely with the Offsite Solutions team to develop a carbon reducing solution for the bathrooms.”

“The use of pods will also radically reduce traffic to site and optimise materials to cut waste. There are also clear quality and programme benefits of manufacturing the bathrooms offsite.”

James Stephens, managing director of Offsite Solutions, said: “Modular bathroom pods are a perfect solution for hotels which tend to have aesthetically identical bathrooms that are ideal for manufacturing offsite.”

“The pods are delivered to site as finished bathrooms, having been fully fitted out and tested before leaving the factory.”

It comes just months after we reported here that Offsite had landed a £1.7m contract and last year a £2.3m contract.