Spring is in the air which means it is time for garden waste subscribers in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to renew the service.

Reminder letters and emails are on their way to 50,000 green-fingered subscribers from district councils. But there is no need to wait, you can log-on now and sign-up for the coming year.

Subscriptions can be renewed through the Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) website here or any district council website.

Online payments available 24/7 are the quickest and easiest way to renew.

Due to the Covid disruption to garden waste collections last year, current subscriptions were extended. Renewed and new subscriptions will run for 12 months from 10 May this year.

To guarantee uninterrupted collections you need to renew by Friday, 7 May.

This year the garden waste service is going stickerless for the first time thanks to new technology.

Stickers will no longer be issued for bin lids, with the crews instead using in-cab tech and real-time information to know who has subscribed and needs a collection – making it even more important for you to renew on time.

The 25-collection annual service costs £57.20.

New subscribers can sign up at any time but will not get a service until their first scheduled collection after 10 May.

Cannot wait until then? A 10-pack of garden waste sacks cost £28.30 from 1 April. These can be ordered, and collections requested, via the My Waste Services menu at somersetwaste.gov.uk.

For more information on garden waste services, go to somersetwaste.gov.uk/garden-waste-collections